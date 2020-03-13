Post Malone Performs Arena Show in Denver Despite State of Emergency and People Are Pissed

On Thursday (March 12), the Mayor of Denver, Colo. declared a local state of emergency after nine people in the area tested positive for the coronavirus. Despite this, Post Malon delivered a concert in the city, and a lot of people are pissed.

For the show, Post took the stage at Denver's Pepsi Center to perform in front of a packed audience. Now, people are calling out the Hollywood's Bleeding artist for doing what they feel is endangering the public's safety and possibly enabling the spread of the virus.

"The level of selfishness, ignorance, and carelessness here has me completely disillusioned," tweeted writer Rhett Reese. "Americans have unlimited entitlement and freedom," wrote another Twitter user. "We fear nothing until it happens to our family."

Before Post even hit the Pepsi Center to perform, plenty of people on Twitter were asking him to postpone the performance. "@PostMalone very irresponsible for you to not be postponing your concert in Denver tonight," wrote another Twitter user. "18,000 teens that risk exposure and then bringing CV to school tomorrow and exposing parents and grandparents. #dotherighthing."

TMZ reports that, while Colorado hasn't banned big public gatherings, the state has advised against them because of the potential to spread the virus. Thus far, the NBA has postponed all basketball games. The NCAA tournament has also been canceled.

The coronavirus has continued to spread throughout the world, and according to USA Today, the death toll in the U.S. has risen to 40.

"We didn't suspend every major sport to have Post Malone screw this up for us," wrote another Twitter user. "Get your shit together, Colorado."

XXL has reached out to Post Malone's camp for comment.

See more reactions below.