Post Malone Jokes About Living In Utah, But Smuggling Liquor In From Wyoming

Post Malone has been making some pretty major moves and not all in just the music category. In addition to his latest album, Hollywood's Bleeding, receiving many awards and accolades, the Syracuse, New York born rapper has plenty of business ventures, including a shoe deal with Crocs.

Post was a guest-from-home on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night (Wednesday, December 16th, 2020), and he discussed a lot. One of the funniest moments was when Jimmy asked him about getting "real" Bud Light in his home in Utah. Post responded with:

Anything I can't get here, I smuggle in from Wyoming.

Considering he said it with a straight face, I'm not 100% sure whether he was joking or not. That part of the interview is near the end at the 8:50 minute mark.

Malone is definitely a character, but loved by his fanbase. Prior to the announcement (pre-COVID-19) that Cardi B was headlining Cheyenne Frontier Days, he held the record for the fastest sellout in the events history. Technically speaking, he still holds the record, since the pandemic cancelled this year's CFD.