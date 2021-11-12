A New ‘Predator’ Movie Is Coming to Hulu

The hunt continues.

Fans of the Predator series have already been getting excited about the upcoming fifth film in the franchise (or seventh if you count the two Alien vs. Predators), and the first that’s a prequel to the 1987 classic starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and Carl Weathers. Today, Disney (which now owns Fox, which held the Predator rights) announced that the movie will premiere next year on Hulu.

They also revealed the film’s official title: Prey. (Get it? You get it.) The film was developed in secret for years before word of its existence leaked out almost exactly one year ago. When rumors surfaced that the film would be a prequel set centuries before Predator and chronicle the alien hunter’s very first journey to Earth, director Dan Trachtenberg wrote on Twitter “this was meant to be a surprise. Been working on this for almost 4 years now. I am very sad that what we had in store for how you could discover this movie will no longer happen. It’s a bummer. But also...YAY!”

Confirming those rumors, here is the film’s official synopsis:

Set in the world of the Comanche Nation 300 years ago, the action-thriller follows Naru, the skilled warrior who fiercely protects her tribe against a highly evolved alien predator.

Prey will be the first Predator movie to go directly to streaming, and the first since Shane Black’s The Predator in 2018. The announced cast so far include Amber Midthunder, Dakota Beavers and Dane DiLiegro. Plus, y’know, the Predator as himself.

Prey is expected to debut on Hulu in the summer of 2022.