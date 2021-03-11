Prince William Responds to Royal Family Racism Allegations: Here’s What He Said

Prince William broke his silence regarding the racism allegations brought against the Royal Family.

On Thursday (March 11), William and wife Kate Middleton visited a school to officially roll out their new Mentally Healthy Schools program. When asked by a member of the media about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's recent explosive Oprah Winfrey interview, William used the opportunity to respond, making him the first member of the Royal Family to personally publicly address the controversy.

When a reporter asked if he had spoken yet to Harry following his brother's highly publicized interview, William responded, "No I haven't spoken to him yet but I will soon."

When asked if the Royal Family are racist, William stated that "we are very much not a racist family."

During Oprah's interview with Harry and Meghan, which aired on Sunday (March 7), Meghan said that members of the Royal Family had previously had "concerns and conversations about how dark [her and Harry's son Archie's] skin might be."

Later, Oprah revealed off-camera that the couple clarified the racist comments were not made by Queen Elizabeth II or Prince Phillip.

On Tuesday (March 9), the palace issued a statement, on behalf of the queen, regarding the allegations.

"The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan,” the statement read. "The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately."