Pro Rodeo Hall Of Fame Has New Gallery “Tribute To Chris LeDoux”

Chris LeDoux is the epitome of the Wyoming Cowboy and is a beloved hero to many of us.

He was inducted into the Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame in 2005, and it was a well-deserved honor.

Chirs LeDoux began to show the world what he was made of when he won the Wyoming high school state bareback riding championship.

In college, he captured the 1969 National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association bareback riding title.

After turning professional he qualified for the National Finals Rodeo four times, and in 1976 he won the world bareback riding crown.

Here is footage from that amazing ride on "Stormy Weather"

Chris LeDoux was known around the rode circuit for not only his expert cowboy skills but for his singing and songwriting.

Chris LeDoux and his band, The Western Underground worked with many famous country music legends including Garth Brooks, Bon Jovi, Toby Keith, and Charlie Daniels.

His voice had a distinctive sound, and his storytelling style of songwriting was captivating for his fans.

Earlier this month the Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame, located in Colorado Springs, announced the opening of a temporary gallery titled "Tribute to Chris Ledoux".

The exhibit includes photography, personal memorabilia, original poetry, and more.

It will be available to view until this Fall.