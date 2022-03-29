Public’s Help Sought In Finding Missing Wyoming Teen

The Rock Springs Police Department is asking the public to keep an eye out for a missing teenager.

That's according to a post on the RSPD Facebook page:

The Rock Springs Police Department is seeking assistance in locating Alfonzo Goeva . Alfonzo was last seen at the Rock Springs High School and did not return home from school. If there is any information of his whereabouts, please contact the Rock Springs Police Department 307-352-1575, referencing R22-06161.