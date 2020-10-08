Rambo Is Coming to ‘Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate’

He promised that nothing was over. And he was right.

In Mortal Kombat’s ever-widening quest to include as many famously violent movie characters in its game, they’ve announced that the newest batch of extra fighters coming to Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate includes John Rambo, played by Sylvester Stallone.

PlayStation‘s announcement of the news claim the game “perfectly captured Rambo’s look from First Blood” and that the version of the character “drew great inspiration from that film, as well the subsequent sequels.” (That explains the enormous machine gun with the belt full of bullets; that comes from Rambo: First Blood Part II not from First Blood.) And, yes, Sylvester Stallone provides the voice of Rambo. The announcement says the Kombat team “worked hard to make sure that every line of dialogue was true to the Rambo that fans know and love.” I hope that means that after you beat Sub-Zero, you get to give a long, rambling, tear-filled monologue about the horrors of war.

Here’s the trailer announcing Rambo for Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate:

That is surreal. It does look like Rambo (definitely looks more like First Blood Part II Rambo to me, but whatever) fighting video game ninjas. And it could get more surreal, since the Mortal Kombat 11 roster already includes Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Terminator. That means you can now create one of action fans’ dream battles in Mortal Kombat form. (RoboCop’s in there too for good measure, in case you want to have every 1980s action titan square off with one another.)

NeverRealm

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate will be available globally beginning November 17 on the PlayStation Store via the web and console, as well as other retailers. Pre-orders will be available starting on October 15.