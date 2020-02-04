REPORT: Interstate 80 is the Deadliest Highway in Wyoming

According to a report published by Geotab, a fleet management firm, Interstate 80 is the deadliest highway in Wyoming. I-80 holds the distinction of the deadliest highway in Nebraska and Iowa as well.

CBS News reports that upwards of 21 people die each year on Wyoming's section of I-80.

"To determine the most dangerous highway in each US state, we calculated a Fatal Crash Rate that is based on the annual number of road fatalities and fatal crashes according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, adjusted for the average daily traffic counts provided by the Federal Highway Administration.." - Geotab

Interstate 80 runs from San Fransisco, California across the midsection of the United States to Teaneck, New Jersey. The Wyoming section runs across the southern part of the state for just under 403 miles through Uinta, Sweetwater, Carbon, Albany, and Laramie counties. The interstate runs along the same route of Highway 30 in most of the state.

I-80 reaches its maximum elevation of 8,640 feet at Sherman Summit, near Buford.

Construction of the Wyoming section of I-80 took place mostly in the 1960s.