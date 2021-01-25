Reports Of Plague In Wyoming Mountain Lions
Plague never seems to go away. Every time we think we have beaten it, it pops back up again.
Wildlife researchers have been out and about and testing. The number is high. According to an article in Range Writing Natural Recourse News 43 percent of mountain lions in their Teton County, Wyoming study tested positive for plague (Yersinia pestis) in a sampling from 2005 to 2014.
Human plague was also found in the area. (a Boy Scout visiting from another state in 2008). The boy made a full recovery.
A Grand Canyon National Park biologist preformed a necropsy on a mountain lion in 2007 and made the mistake of not using any protective equipment. He died six days later after inhaling the disease from the infected mountain lion. On average there are about seven human plague cases reported per year
Plague can be transmitted in many different ways including flea bites contracted as a predator or scavenger feeds on an infected animal.
Back in 2020 National Geographic reported "A quiet plague outbreak has been killing Yellowstone’s cougars for years"