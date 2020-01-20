Rihanna and Drake Spotted Together After Hassan Jameel Split

Rihanna was spotted with Drake following her rumored split from boyfriend Hassan Jameel.

Over the weekend, fans captured video footage of the "Work" singers in the audience at the 2020 Yams Day show at Barclays Center in New York where A$AP Rocky "paid tribute to

the late A$AP Mob founder and music executive A$AP Yams," according to Us Weekly.

You can check out the video for yourself, below:

Though there's nothing to report other than the fact that they were standing next to each other, the sighting comes as a surprise to fans who believed Drake and Rihana were no longer friends.

Back in 2018, the "Love on the Brain" hitmaker opened up about her relationship with the Canadian rapper to Vogue. In fact, writer Chioma Nnadi noted that she "winced" when Drake's name was brought up during the interview.

"Waiting through that speech was probably the most uncomfortable part. I don’t like too many compliments; I don’t like to be put on blast,” Rihanna explained, referring to the 2016 MTV Music Video Awards. "We don’t have a friendship now, but we’re not enemies either. It is what it is."

Then, days after the interview was published, Drake unfollowed Rihanna on Instagram.

So have the two made amends? It's unclear for now, but their supposed hangout comes just days after Rihanna/Jameel breakup rumors surfaced. Multiple outlets reported the couple had gone their separate ways after three years together, however, Rihanna has yet to confirm her relationship status.