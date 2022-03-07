‘Russian Doll’ Announces Return Date On Netflix With New Teaser

Three years ago, Netflix had one of its biggest and most unexpected word-of-mouth hits with Russian Doll, a series starring and co-created by Natasha Lyonne. On the show, Lyonne played a New Yorker who finds herself trapped inside a Groundhog Day-style time loop, as she is forced to live the same night over and over again. The eight episodes of Russian Doll’s first season were trippy, funny, and moving. They quickly became one of the streaming service’s most popular titles.

When the show ended, Netflix announced that a second season was coming. But that was three years ago — and since then, audiences have been wondering whether the show actually was returning and whether they’d ever get to see those episodes. Finally, there is a teaser for Season 2 of the show to answer those questions.

The teaser does not explain exactly what happens to Lyonne’s Nadia in Season 2, but it does confirm when the show is returning to Netflix: Next month.

While the teaser doesn’t reveal much of the plot, the official synopsis for the season provided by Netflix has a few more clues what’s going to happen to Nadia and Charlie Barnett’s Alan this time round:

Set four years after Nadia (Natasha Lyonne) and Alan (Charlie Barnett) escaped mortality’s time loop together, season two of Russian Doll will continue to explore existential thematics through an often humorous and sci-fi lens. Discovering a fate even worse than endless death, this season finds Nadia and Alan delving deeper into their pasts through an unexpected time portal located in one of Manhattan’s most notorious locations. At first they experience this as an ever-expanding, era-spanning, intergenerational adventure but they soon discover this extraordinary event might be more than they bargained for and, together, must search for a way out.

Refreshingly (and somewhat ironically) it doesn’t seem like Russian Doll Season 2 will just repeat what happened on the first season all over the again. That just makes us more excited to see it on Netflix on April 20.

