Ryan Reynolds Shares His Personal Cut of ‘Green Lantern’

If you’re a devoted fan of DC Comics movies, you’re probably eagerly awaiting the Snyder Cut of Justice League. You’ve also probably heard about the alleged Ayer Cut of Suicide Squad. But what about the ultra-secret Reynolds Cut of Green Lantern? That’s right, Ryan Reynolds took the liberty of splicing together his own version of the 2011 movie. It’s 30 seconds of pure chaos. There’s a few particular “wow” moments here, including an appearance by Tom Cruise as Green Lantern, who is now apparently a Justice League member. Check it out below:

It goes without saying, but Reynolds’ “cut” is a spoof. Beginning with the footage of his own demise from the end of Deadpool 2, Reynolds infers that Cruise inherited the role of Green Lantern from him. The moment where Green Lantern joins the Justice League is a jab at Zack Snyder’s director's cut of Justice League, which is heading to HBO Max sometime next year. You see, there’s heavy speculation that Green Lantern will be included in the new-and-improved version of the 2017 movie.

Green Lantern was neither a critical nor a commercial success, and marked the untimely end of Reynolds’ portrayal of the character. Years later, Reynolds would star in Marvel’s Deadpool as the wise-cracking Wade Wilson himself. Wilson even makes a joke about Reynolds’ performance in Green Lantern, a meta self-reference that has become Reynolds' trademark.

The Reynolds Cut won’t be coming to a theater near you anytime soon. But it’s just a little bit of fun we can relive over and over again. Thank you, Ryan Reynolds.