Search For Man Missing In Wyoming Wilderness Suspended

The Park County Sheriff's Office announced on Monday that the search for an Indiana man missing for nearly a week has been suspended.

Last week, the sheriff's office announced that dispatchers received a report on Thursday that a 2018 red Jeep Wrangler bearing Indiana Registration had been parked in the area of the Sunlight Creek Bridge since at least Saturday.

Authorities were able to determine the vehicle is registered to Lance Daghy, who had been listed a missing person from Hobart, Indiana.

The search was suspended last Saturday due to safety concerns around high water levels in the area.

"The situation will be monitored and reevaluated until the area is again safe for search attempts to continue," the sheriff's office wrote on social media.

Daghy is white, 5'6" tall, weighs 130 lbs and has blue and sandy blonde hair.

It's unknown if Daghy has the apporpriate equipment and supplies for a multi-day stay in the wilderness and it's believed he has no real backpacking or camping experience.

He has no ties to the area.

If anyone has seen or had contact with Daghy in the past week, or has knowledge of his whereabouts is urged to contact Park County authorities at 307-527-8700 or 307-754-8700.