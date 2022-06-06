This Season 4 ‘Stranger Things’ Phone Number Actually Works!

Fans of Stranger Things were thrilled to learn that a phone number featured in the latest season of the show actually works.

The first part of the Netflix series' fourth season debuted in late May and featured a scene-stealing character named Argyle. He's played by Eduardo Franco, and the character is introduced as a friend of Jonathan Byers, according to PopSugar.

Notably, Argyle drives around in a van emblazoned with the logo for a business called Surfer Boy Pizza. The distinctive yellow van also has a phone number — 805-45-PIZZA — written on the side.

Fans who have called the number — which is 805-457-4992 numerically — soon realized that it is functional and tied in to the show.

You might get a busy signal when you call. However, if you're able to get through there's a message recorded by Argyle, according to Totally The Bomb. The site noted that it's not something a fan hasn't heard before as it is recycled from the show.

However, some fans reported hearing an audio recording that implies they are leaving a voicemail on an answering machine.

Either way, people are loving the detail.

"OHH MY GOD, FINALLY," one Twitter user enthused. "A tv show actually DID something with the phone number they used." They urged fans to keep calling in case they got a busy signal.

Check out some tweets below:

This isn't the first time Stranger Things fans have been able to engage with innovative content after calling a phone number featured on screen.

You can also call a number to be connection to The Nina Project, according to a Twitter user who documented their experience on camera.

Check out the video below:

CNET noted that a number featured in Season 3 also worked, too.

Unfortunately, sometimes phone numbers featured in TV shows and movies aren't always thought out all the way. This has led to some disastrous effects in the past.

For instance, the original cut of Tim Allen's Christmas classic The Santa Clause wound up featuring the phone number of an active sex hotline. Several families reportedly racked up a sizable bills with the line after their children unknowingly called the company.

The scene caused so much drama that it was edited out of later releases of the film.

The second part of Stranger Things Season 4 debuts in July. The series is expected to conclude with a fifth season.