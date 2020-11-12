See Inside Some Epic Man Caves

I don't mean to sound sexist here, I'm just going to call it as it is:

The woman took over the rest of the house.

You don't even have any closet space.

You sleep on the very edge of a king sized bed as she hogs the rest of it.

But there is that one space in the house where she does not like to go. It could be the garage. It could be the cellar. It might even be a shed, out back. Get to that last one before she has you turn it into a "she-shed."

So lets get to work and build the coolest place ever. A cave where you and your boys can go hang, drink a few, smoke 'em if you got 'em. Watch whatever you love to watch on the biggest TV ever.

With just a little time and effort you can turn this into such a smelly, noisy place she will never want to go anywhere near it. She'll consider the room an embarrassment and apologize to her friends when they come over that there is even such a place in her house.

That's right, "her house." But your cave.

The video above has 20 examples of some of the best man caves you will ever see.

Need a man cave on a budget? The video below will give you a few ideas.

You do not need to put a lot of work into it. My man cave is in my garage and all I have is a classic mustang on one end, then a nice old sofa sitting atop an Oriental rug with a couple of guest chairs and a coffee table in the middle. The coffee table I made from a big old highway yield sign.

So hurry up and build that room, before she decides she wants it.