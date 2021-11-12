SEE: Smithsonian Exhibit in Torrington, Wyoming

Care to step back in time for a little while? The Homesteaders Museum on Main Street is featuring an exhibit by the Smithsonian.

From The Crossroads Website:

“Crossroads: Change in Rural America” is a traveling exhibit that can now be seen thanks to the Smithsonian Traveling Exhibition Service’s Museum on Main Street program. The program has visited 1,800 rural towns and cities since 1994.

American is quite a bit less rural than it used to be. Back in 1900, approximately 40% of Americans lived in rural communities. Today that number is less than 18%. But our population has grown so as far as hard numbers many small towns still feel full.

“Crossroads” focuses on the changes rural America has seen throughout the last century and features paintings, interactive learning features, and videos from various places across the country depicting life in small towns.

“It exposes how rural communities have always changed and change is just the nature of how it goes,” Wyoming Humanities Museum on Main Street Coordinator Lucas Fralick said. “So what’s great about this exhibit is that basically what it showcases by and large is how rural communities change and they persist, and they change and adapt to those changes.”

The exhibit will be in Torrington until Dec. 3.

Next, the folks in Cheyenne will have a chance to view it.

The Homesteaders Museum is open from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., 1-3 p.m. and 4-5 p.m. Monday through Friday and by appointment. Hours and appointments are also available by calling the museum at 307-532-5612.

