The Shazam Family Is Back in the ‘Fury of the Gods’ Trailer

With all the changes behind the scenes of DC Studios lately, there is a lot of curiosity about Shazam! Fury of the Gods, the first movie from the company since James Gunn and Peter Safran took over as co-CEOs. Obviously, the movie was made greenlit and then produced before they took charge, but how the movie looks when it finally arrives in theaters could give us some clues to the future of DC. Will it feature appearances from Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam, who is traditionally Shazam’s main opponent in DC Comics? (Unlikely.) What about cameos for members of the Justice League? (Maybe?) Is it the final film for Zachary Levi as Shazam? (It seems possible?)

The new Fury of the Gods trailer doesn’t reveal any of the answers to those questions. Instead, it focuses primarily on Shazam and his battle with two new adversaries, played by Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu. Watch the new trailer below:

There are also several new official images from the film, as well as a brand-new poster:

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

Bestowed with the powers of the gods, Billy Batson and his fellow foster kids are still learning how to juggle teenage life with having adult Super Hero alter-egos. But when the Daughters of Atlas, a vengeful trio of ancient gods, arrive on Earth in search of the magic stolen from them long ago, Billy—aka Shazam—and his family are thrust into a battle for their superpowers, their lives, and the fate of their world.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is scheduled to open in theaters on March 17.

