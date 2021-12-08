‘Sonic 2’ Poster Debuts Online Ahead of First Trailer

The first trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog 2 debuts online tomorrow; Jim Carrey, who plays Dr. Robotnik, and Ben Schwartz, who voices Sonic, will present it during The Game Awards on December 9. (That’s tomorrow night, as of this writing.) In the meantime, here is the first poster for the film — and the news that the voice of Tails in the film has been cast.

Tails will be voiced by Colleen O’Shaughnessey, who has provided the voice of Miles “Tails” Prower in Sega video games since 2014.

Tails, Sonic’s frequent video game sidekick, made a cameo appearance in the credits of Sonic the Hedgehog. (Colleen O’Shaughnessey voiced the character in this brief appearance as well.)

Here’s the new poster which features Tails, Sonic, and Carrey’s Dr. Robotnik, now looking much more like the version of the evil Eggman from the video games: (Thankfully, Sonic still looks like his video game counterpart, and not like the bizarre hellbeast that was shown in the early trailers and posters for the first Sonic, before Paramount decided to delay the movie and redesign the character.)

Paramount

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is scheduled to open in theaters on April 8, 2022. Jeff Fowler, who directed the first Sonic returned to direct the sequel, from a script by Pat Casey & Josh Miller and John Whittington. It also stars James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, Natasha Rothwell, Adam Pally, Shemar Moore, and Idris Elba as the voice of Knuckles. (But not, we want to make this very clear, a sexy Knuckles. Absolutely not that.)

