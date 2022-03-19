Southeast Wyoming Feels Moderate Earthquake Saturday Morning

A larger than normal earthquake shook parts of southeast Wyoming Saturday morning located 50 miles east of Laramie.

According to the USGS, this 3.8 magnitude quake happened around 4:53am near Ryan Park, Wyoming.

USGS

While Wyoming is a seismically-active area, most of the quakes we see in the state happen in the northwest near Yellowstone National Park. Sometimes we'll see hundreds of tiny quakes in that area every month. However, a quake above 3.0 magnitude is not common for southeast Wyoming based on USGS records.

According to the USGS "Felt Report", many felt this quake as far away as Saratoga, Wyoming.

While a 3.8 magnitude quake is larger than normal for our part of Wyoming, it's still considered a minor quake by USGS standards.

