‘Spider-Man’ and ‘Doctor Strange’ Sequels Both Delayed

The Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to be rocked by the coronavirus. Marvel hasn’t been this devastated by a germ since the legacy virus came along.

The latest updates to the Marvel (and Sony) release calendar: the third MCU Spider-Man film is now delayed. The untitled sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home was scheduled to open on July 16, 2021. Now it’s set to debut on November 5, 2021. To make room for it, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the second solo Doctor Strange adventure, has been bumped from November 2021 to March 25, 2022.

The Multiverse of Madness could probably use the extra time, too; Sam Raimi only recently replaced Scott Derrickson as the director of the movie, and certainly none of it has been shot yet. So here’s where we currently stand for all of MCU’s Phase Four release dates:

Black Widow: November 6, 2020

November 6, 2020 Eternals: February 12, 2021

February 12, 2021 Shang-Chi: May 7, 2021

May 7, 2021 Spider-Man: Homecoming 3: November 5, 2021

November 5, 2021 Thor: Love and Thunder: February 11, 2022

February 11, 2022 Doctor Strange 2: March 25, 2022

March 25, 2022 Black Panther 2: May 8, 2022

May 8, 2022 Captain Marvel 2: July 8, 2022

As you can see, it’s not all bad news: Thor: Love and Thunder was actually moved up a couple weeks. It was previously set to premiere on February 28, 2022. And at the moment, there are four MCU movies scheduled for release in 2022. If we all make it that long, that should be one hell of a year!