‘Spider-Verse’ Sequel Delayed to 2023

No one is going across the Spider-Verse this year after all.

The two-part sequel to the critically acclaimed blockbuster Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was supposed to open in theaters in October, less than a year after the Marvel Cinematic Universe took its concept of intersecting Spider-Heroes from multiple universes and ran with it in Spider-Man: No Way Home. This new Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) already has one teaser, which promised the return of Miles Morales, and introduced the Spider-Man of the year 2099 into its mix of arachnid superheroes.

But that is no longer the case — at least not this year. Sony reshuffled their upcoming release calendar this week, and when the dust settled, the first Across the Spider-Verse movie was now opening on June 2, 2023. The Instagram post confirming the news also revealed that Part 2 of these new Spider-Verse sequels will now debut on March 29, 2024.

Producer/writers Phil Lord and Chris Miller are still involved with Across the Spider-Verse, although the project has a new trio of directors this time: Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson. Original voice actors Shameik Moore (Miles), Hailee Steinfeld (Spider-Gwen), and Jake Johnson (Peter B. Parker) are all expected to return for the film, along with Oscar Isaac, who made a brief cameo as the voice of Spider-Man 2099 in the first Spider-Verse’s post-credits scene.

In Spider-Verse’s place, Sony will release a musical titled Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile in theaters on October 7, 2022. And in the same flurry of moves, Sony slotted its live-action Madame Web movie, based on another Spider-Man spinoff character, for July 7, 2023. So the Spider-Verse is still coming, both in live-action and animation, just more slowly than anticipated.

