‘Squid Game’ Season 2 Confirmed By First Teaser

Squid Game Season 2 is officially happening.

(Obviously. What, Netflix is not going to make more of one of their biggest shows ever? Of course they are.)

No one would have predicted that a Korean thriller would have suddenly become Netflix’s biggest series launch in history. Then it became Netflix’s biggest show period — in or out of the English-language — with a staggering 1.65 billion hours of the series watched in its first 28 days of release on the streaming service. For comparison, the biggest English-language Netflix series ever, Bridgerton Season 2, had only 656 million hours viewed — about a billion hours less than Squid Game.

After it did all of that, you probably could have predicted that Season 2 wouldn’t be far behind. While Netflix has given hints that there would be more of the show, they made it official today with the first announcement of Season 2. There was a very brief teaser to go along with the news.

In addition, series creator Hwang Dong-hyuk sent a “letter” to fans, about the news. Titled “A Whole New Round Is Coming,” the full letter read:

It took 12 years to bring the first season of Squid Game to life last year. But it took 12 days for Squid Game to become the most popular Netflix series ever. As the writer, director, and producer of Squid Game, a huge shout out to fans around the world. Thank you for watching and loving our show. And now, Gi-hun returns. The Front Man returns. Season 2 is coming. The man in the suit with ddakji might be back. You’ll also be introduced to Young-hee’s boyfriend, Cheol-su. Join us once more for a whole new round.

Gi-hun was the main character from the first season, played by Lee Jung-jae.

Netflix gave no word on when fans might expect Season 2 to premiere, but it is definitely happening. Below, you’ll find a list of unanswered questions from Squid Game Season 1 that could conceivably be answered in this second season.

