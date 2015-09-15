Study Ranks Wyoming America’s 10th Happiest State

According to a new study, Wyoming is one of the happiest place in the country. Wallet Hub recently ranked the Cowboy State 10th on their list of 2015's Most and Least Happy States in America.

The study compared all 50 states and the District of Columbia based on several factors, including safety, income growth, work environment, physical fitness, divorce rates and depression.

Wyoming ranked third overall for income growth and adequate sleep rates, The Cowboy State also ranked seventh nationally for the lowest long term unemployment rate and ninth for community, environment and recreational activities.

Utah was ranked as the happiest state in the study, followed by Minnesota, Hawaii, Colorado and North Dakota. West Virginia finished as the least happiest state. Alabama, Kentucky, Mississippi and Tennessee rounded out the bottom five.

