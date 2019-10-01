Study Says Optimistic Outlook on Life is Good for Your Health

Let's try to look on the bright side more often, shall we?

Ever since I was a kid, I've tried to remain optimistic in life. It hasn't always been easy and I've had plenty of thoughts tell me that there's no point, but I believe it's a better way to live. When you've got joy in your heart, you feel that you can face the day head on.

And apparently being positive is good for your health too.

A recent study, that was published in the JAMA Network Open, has found that remaining positive in life can do wonders for the health of your heart. Ultimately, thinking positively about the future was linked to a 35 percent lower risk of heart disease. The study also found that telling someone to be more optimistic didn't necessarily warrant happier behavior, so doctors are trying to find ways to spark positivity in their more pessimistic patients.

This has likely opened the door to explore more ways that mental health can have an impact of our overall health.