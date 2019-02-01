Super Bowl 53 Preparation: What’s Wyoming’s Beer of Choice?

What beverage will you be poppin' open this Sunday?

Super Bowl weekend is here. Are you hosting or attending a watch party? Are you in charge of beverages? Beer seems to be a popular option when it comes to the Super Bowl or sports in general. In fact, according to WalletHub, Americans will be consuming 51.7 million cases of beer during the game.

That's roughly $1.2 billion worth.

And you can thank President Franklin Roosevelt for the variety we have today. In 1933 he passed a law that allowed people to brew their own beer and sell it, as long as it remained under a limit of four percent alcohol by volume. Now there's light beer, dark beer, ales, stouts, craft beer... this list goes on and on.

That being said, which beer are we most likely to reach for? Simple Most put out a list last year of the most popular beer in every single state. Maybe this is already your favorite beer or maybe this is something you should try.

Possibly at your watch party?

Simple Most says Wyoming's most popular beer is Rainier. This beer comes from Rainier Brewing Company. You may recognize the signature red R logo that has been around since its inception in the 1900s. No surprise here, it's named after Mt. Rainier.