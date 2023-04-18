James Gunn’s ‘Superman: Legacy’ Is Now in Pre-Production

It’s been a while since fans have seen the Man Of Steel on the big screen, but if today’s news is any indication, it won't be much longer. Superman: Legacy has finally reached the first day of pre-production. It’s fitting that it’s all coming together on Superman’s anniversary.

New DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn penned the screenplay himself, which only makes sense since this new slate of DC films is going to be a reflection of his ability to lead the charge. He and Peter Safran share responsibilities for the new DC Universe, which seems like a pretty nice distribution of the labor. Gunn’s previous work in the Guardians of the Galaxy and Suicide Squad franchises has been among the best in the genre, and Safran has a weighty history as a producer.

The new vibe Gunn is going for is radically different from the other Supermen we’ve seen on screen. Instead of the dark and brooding Zack Snyder version from Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, we’re getting something much closer to a classic Man of Steel. Warner Bros. says that Superman: Legacy will see Kal-El try to “reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

DC Comics DC Comics loading...

READ MORE: DC Announces Entire New Universe of Movies and Shows

While the film is in pre-production, much of the information on the movie is being kept under wraps. While there were some casting rumors, none of those have been confirmed. In fact, James Gunn has publicly stated that casting hasn’t really even been a priority yet.

Superman: Legacy is currently slated for a July 2025 release.