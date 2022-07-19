I was watching a random Youtube video about Wyoming and the host mentioned that Taco John's started in Cheyenne, then spread out across the country, including a location in Guam.

WAIT... Taco John's has a location in GUAM?

So I went to Taco John's website to see where they have listed store locations.

Have a look for yourself. Guam is listed.

Guam is a U.S. island territory in Micronesia, in the Western Pacific. It's distinguished by tropical beaches, Chamorro villages and ancient latte-stone pillars. Guam’s WWII significance is on view at the War in the Pacific National Historical Park, whose sites include Asan Beach, a former battlefield. The island’s Spanish colonial heritage is evident in Fort Nuestra Señora de la Soledad, atop a bluff in Umatac. (GOOGLE).

attachment-Taco Johns locations red loading...

At this point, you might be thinking, "I've heard of Guam. But I really can't picture where it is." Don't feel bad. Most people have no idea. Finding Guam is harder than finding Wyoming.

So I went to Google Maps and typed in the name of this little island nation.

Here is what came up.

Yeah, that's right. It's off the coast of the Philippines by several thousand miles, under that red marker.

attachment-Guam loading...

Who the HELL from the Taco John's corporation raised their hand at a board meeting and say, "Know what we need? We need a location in GUAM!"

Did someone from Guam visit the United States, try Taco John's, and decide that his little island nation needed one?

Is it there just because we have some U.S. military on the island?

I then have to wonder how they get what they need way out there to make the food taste like a Taco John's here in America.

Actually, this makes me want to visit Guam just to see the store.

attachment-Guam 2 loading...

I kept trying to look up the address but I could not find it.

HOWEVER, it is listed on Indeed and has good reviews.

Just so you know, they have a location in Alaska too.

If anyone reading this has a chance to go to Guam, please stop by their Taco Bell for a bite to eat, take some pictures, and tell us what you thought.

Then explain to us what the hell you were doing all the way out in the Pacific Ocean eating Taco Bell.

That's just WEIRD!

People from Guam have moved to Wyoming!

Perhaps it was someone who served in the military there and moved back to Wyoming.

Look at the collection of license plates below and you'll see what I mean.

