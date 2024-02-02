Here’s How You Can Meet Superstar Tate McRae And Experience Her ‘Think Later’ World Tour
Loving the vibe of Tate McRae's new album, Think Later? We're giving you a chance to be a 'Greedy' fangirl and set a 'Date with Tate' to meet her when she brings her World Tour to Texas this July!
Here's What You Could Win
- Two tickets to see Tate McRae at Pavillion at the Toyota Music Factory in Irving, Texas on July 20, 2024
- Two Meet-And-Greet Passes
- Round-trip airfare for two to Dallas, Texas
- Two-night hotel stay
- $500 spending money
Here's How You Can Enter the Contest
Beginning Monday, February 5, follow the prompts below to connect with us. The more you get social with your likes, shares, and follows, the more entries you can earn through Sunday, February 25.
*This is a multi-market promotion open to residents of the contiguous 48 United States who are at least 18 years of age at the time of entry. One (1) winner will be selected from all eligible entries received on Monday, February 26, 2024. Prize is provided by RCA Records.*
