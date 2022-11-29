‘That ‘70s Show’ Returns in First ‘That ’90s Show’ Trailer

“Okay kids, the basement is all yours.”

And thus the torch is passed to a new generation. The ’90s favorite That ’70s Show is back — and now it is actually set in the 90s. Titled That ’90s Show, the new sequel series, coming to Netflix in early 2023, will feature the daughter of Eric and Donna spending the summer with her grandparents, Kitty and Red — AKA Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith, returning That ’70s Show cast members.

Although no other That ’70s Show regulars will appear on the new series full time, several of the show’s other alumni are expected to make guest appearances on the sitcom — including Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, and Wilmer Valderrama. None of them show up in the show’s first teaser, though. Netflix is likely saving them for future trailers. You can watch the first look at the show below:

Here is the series’ official synopsis:

It’s 1995 and Leia Forman is desperate for some adventure in her life or at least a best friend who isn’t her dad. When she arrives in Point Place to visit her grandparents, Red and Kitty, Leia finds what she’s looking for right next door when she meets the dynamic and rebellious Gwen. With the help of Gwen’s friends, including her lovable brother Nate, his smart, laser-focused girlfriend Nikki, the sarcastic and insightful Ozzie, and the charming Jay, Leia realizes adventure could happen there just like it did for her parents all those years ago. Excited to reinvent herself, she convinces her parents to let her stay for the summer. With a basement full of teens again, Kitty is happy the Forman house is now a home for a new generation and Red is, well...Red.

Here are a few other images from the series:

That ’90s Show premieres on Netflix on January 19, 2023. The season will run for 10 22-minute episodes.

