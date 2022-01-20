‘The Batman’ Is Nearly Three Hours Long

The Joker famously asked “Why so serious?” To which we can now add the question “Why so long?”

Whatever the reason, be prepared to use the restroom before you sit down to watch Matt Reeves new version of the Dark Knight, The Batman. The film’s official runtime has been revealed, and this thing clocks in at two hours and 55 minutes. That makes it the longest solo Batman movie ever made, and one of the longest superhero movies ever made period.

For comparison’s sake, here is how The Batman compares with every previous theatrically-released Batman movie to date. It beats the previous record holder, Christopher Nolan’s epic The Dark Knight Rises by 10 minutes:

Batman (1966): 104 minutes

Batman (1989): 126 minutes

Batman Returns : 126 minutes

Batman: Mask of the Phantasm : 78 minutes

Batman Forever : 120 minutes

Batman and Robin : 125 minutes

Batman Begins : 140 minutes

The Dark Knight : 152 minutes

The Dark Knight Rises : 165 minutes

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice : 152 minutes

The LEGO Batman Movie : 104 minutes

The Batman: 175 minutes

Although some fans complain about movies that are longer than a couple hours, and the conventional wisdom has always been that shorter movies make more money because they can be shown more times per day, many recent hits are incredibly long. Avengers: Endgame was even longer than The Batman at 181 minutes, and it became the second-highest-grossing film in history. Given the anticipation around Reeves’ movie, and Robert Pattinson’s first time playing Batman, I don’t think its length will be a problem.

Plus, probably like 10 minutes of the 175 minutes is credits. It’s be over before you know it. The Batman is scheduled to open exclusively in theaters on March 4.

