The race is on...

With a post on Instagram, director Andy Muschietti confirmed that after years of development (not to mention development hell) DC’s super-speedster is finally getting his own movie. Today was Day 1 of production on The Flash, with Ezra Miller reprising his role as Barry Allen, the Fastest Man Alive. Muschietti also posted the official animated logo for the movie, featuring the Flash’s red and yellow lightning bolt logo.

In the film, Miller’s Flash is expected to attempt to prevent his mother’s murder by traveling backwards through time — something DC fans just saw him discover he could do in Zack Snyder’s Justice League. Mucking around with the timeline always has unintended consequences, though, and grappling with the fallout of that act will create an alternate reality from the one the Flash knows. As part of that, Flash was supposed to meet different versions of the superheroes from other DC Universes — including Michael Keaton reprising his role as Batman for the first time since 1992’s Batman Returns. DC even showed off concept art of Miller’s Flash and Keaton’s Batman during their DC FanDome event last summer.

Just last month, though, Michael Keaton gave interviews saying his appearance was not a certainty because of Covid-19. (“So, that’s my first thing about all projects. I look at it and go, is this thing going to kill me, literally? And you know, if it doesn’t, then we talk.”) Thankfully, it seems like Keaton’s concerns have been alleviated, as TheWrap has confirmed through his agency that Keaton is confirmed to appear in the film, and put on the old cape and cowl one more time. (He’s not the only one either; Ben Affleck’s Batman will also appear in the film as well.)

The Flash is scheduled to open in theaters in November 4, 2022.

