The Shriners’ Annual Vidalia Onion Fundraiser Starts Saturday

"Never is a man so tall as when he stoops to help a child."

This phrase is the motto of the Casper Shrine Club, an organization dedicated to raising funds that allow local children to receive life-changing (and life-saving care) at Shriner's Hospitals For Children.

Like many other local charities, the Shriners have had to cancel many of their annual fundraisers because of COVID-19.

Thankfully, we learned this week that their annual Vidalia Onion Fundraiser is a go.

Beginning this Saturday at 9 am and continuing into the end of next week, Shriners can be found selling 10-pound bags of Vidalia Onions at the Casper Shrine Club.

Each bag is $15 and they hope to sell 18,000 pounds of onions this year.

Volunteers will be stationed at 39th and Coffman (behind the Sunrise Shopping Center) at the local Shriners Club from 9 am-6 pm beginning this Saturday, June 6th.

They will NOT be there Sunday and will return from 9 am-6 pm until Friday, June 12th.

On Wednesday, June 10th the Shriners can be found in Glenrock, at the four-way stop.

They will be selling Onions at that location from 1 pm to 6 pm.

Wondering what's so great about Vidalia Onions?

They are shipped here directly from Georgia and they are mild and sweet.

This makes Vidalia Onions perfect for cooking because they offer great flavor without overpowering the other flavors in your dish.

And if this wasn't enough good news for you, the Shriners' Annual Wing Ding Competition is still set for September 2020.