Thermopolis Wyoming Is Hiding A Bison Secret

There is already so much to do in this beautiful Wyoming town.

Let's add one more.

Most people don't know that there is a bison herd in a park behind the town.

You can visit anytime you want.

It's FREE!

Special thanks to Tim Madese for the photos.

The Bison Secret Of Thermopolis Wyoming Thermopolis has so much to offer. The Wind River Canyon. River Rafting Fly Fishing WORLD FAMOUS HOT SPRINGS! Unique Shops. Dinosaur Bone Hunting. Dinosaur Museum.

Did you know about the Thermopolis buffalo pasture?