Netflix has finally released a trailer for the upcoming sci-fi mystery film They Cloned Tyrone. The film stars John Boyega, Teyonah Parris, and Jamie Foxx. The three of them find themselves embroiled in a strange conspiracy, after realizing that one of their friends has been cloned. After following the van that kidnapped the man, they discover a secret underground bunker, no doubt there as part of some strange experimental program.

While the film doesn't seem to take all of this too seriously, some critics have pointed out that this plot has shades of real-life clandestine government programs that have taken place through the years, and only come to light in retrospect.

You can watch the They Cloned Tyrone trailer below:

READ MORE: Netflix Begins Cracking Down on Password Sharing

The whole film seems to have a unique aesthetic, harkening back to tons of 70s movies while still maintaining a modern feel. The costuming of the characters themselves has been praised. Each character, whether they're a hustler, a pimp, or a pro, has a design that illustrates a lot about their character traits. The film is directed by first-time director Juel Taylor. While he doesn't have a consistent body of work just yet, if this film is as good as it looks, we can likely look forward to more from him.

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

A series of eerie events thrusts an unlikely trio (Boyega, Foxx and Parris) onto the trail of a nefarious government conspiracy in this pulpy mystery caper.

They Cloned Tyrone premieres on Netflix on July 21.

Get our free mobile app