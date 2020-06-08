This Cheyenne Log Cabin is Free, But There’s a Catch

I have already confessed my love of Wyoming log cabins. I've also made it clear I prefer the cost of free. That's why I was really excited to find a free Wyoming log cabin on Craigslist, but there's a small catch.

I know these ads get put up and taken down quickly sometimes and I predict this one won't be around long, so here's a screenshot of the full listing on the free stuff page of Craigslist.

Wyoming Craigslist

According to the updated description, it appears this person has quite a bit of interest in this free log cabin and that's completely understandable. If you look at the pics, you can see that it needs some TLC, but isn't bad at all.

This home is currently located sort of close to Curt Gowdy State Park which is obviously some of the prettiest parts of Wyoming. The listing says this home is free, but the rather obvious catch is you'd have to pay to move it and that includes the insurance. How much would that be? Well, it depends. Realtor.com claims that it runs around $14 a square foot for the labor part with total cost landing somewhere between $15,000 and who knows. I wouldn't be surprised if you could find a local mover that could get it done for between $5,000 and $10,000, but that's just me guessing.

If you think you could pull this off, better contact the owner through the official Wyoming Craigslist listing as this beauty will likely be snatched up soon.