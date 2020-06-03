Thunder Basin’s Meadow Kuntz Signs with Casper College

Thunder Basin basketball player Meadow Kuntz plans on bouncing back from some adversity as she signed with Casper College. The 5-5 guard played in just 9 games this past season for the Bolts after an ankle injury that required surgery. As a junior, she averaged 2.9 assists per game which led the team and also chipped in 3.9 points per contest. A hard nosed defensive effort earned her all-state status for the season.

As a sophomore Kuntz registered 100 assists and 2.1 steals per game. She averaged 6 points per game and was named all-conference in 4A. She plays the game with plenty of intensity and enthusiasm and that should serve her well at the next level.

