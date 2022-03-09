It's often when I've been in an Uber and/or Lyft, I'll be talking to the driver and every now and then, they will tell me stories about some of their rides earlier in the night that they have given to some that happened to be in Cheyenne to do their flight attendant training. And I've heard some pretty good stories from multiple drivers on several occasions. Granted, they're in town to complete their training for the awesome job they do for the airlines. But that doesn't mean they don't know how to cut loose.

It seems that someone recently shared a video of those attending their flight attendant training after hours and after watching it, perhaps some of us are in the wrong field given the good times they're shown having. Again, I certainly respect their awesome job that they are in Cheyenne to train for considering what they are going to be doing for several passengers on commercial flights, but they definitely take full advantage of their time off...

Good for them! Not only are they going to helpful throughout their careers in the skies, but while doing their training, they made the most of it in our capital city.

Not only that, but now the video makes me want to get a jumbo margarita somewhere. If I didn't know better, I would have thought the subluminal message in there included a few of those. Regardless, if someone was on the fence about coming to Cheyenne to train as a flight attendant, maybe this video pushed them in the right direction to pursue their career. Or just to come and party in Cheyenne for that matter.

WYOMING PROUD: 10 Facts About Wyoming That You May Not Know

Wyoming Restaurants Featured on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives It's hard not to take this a little personally. Guy Fieri of the Food Network's Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives has visited the Cowboy State a few times. Yet each time he stays close to Jackson . The show takes us on a culinary voyage across the U.S, but he's never stopped in Cheyenne, Casper, or even Chugwater.

5 Things To Know If Your Family Is Moving To Wyoming Brand new to Wyoming? Wyoming is a unique place, so here are a few bits of information that may help your transition to the Cowboy State go a bit more smoothly.

- 5 Things To Know If Your Family Is Moving To Wyoming

Ten Of The Oldest Saloons In Wyoming Old West history is even better with a cold beer in your hand. Join us for a bar crawl as we pay a virtual visit to the ten longest-running saloons in the Cowboy State.



Ten of the Oldest Saloons In Wyoming