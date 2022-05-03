‘Toddlers & Tiaras’ Star Kailia Posey Dead at 16

Toddlers & Tiaras star Kailia Posey has died. She was 16.

The teen beauty queen's mom, Marcy Posey Gatterman, announced the news via Facebook on Monday (May 2).

"I don’t have words or any thoughts. A beautiful baby girl is gone," Marcy wrote. "Please give us privacy as we mourn the loss of Kailia. My baby forever."

Users flooded the comment section with condolences. "Praying for peace and comfort for you and your family!," one person wrote, while another commented: "Oh Marcy, my thoughts and love are with you and your family. I am so sorry for the loss of your beautiful girl."

"So heartbreaking. Sending prayers and comfort for you all," a third offered, while another commented: "I am so, so incredibly sorry. I am at a loss for words, just praying for you."

Kailia Posey was best known for appearing on the wildly popular TLC series Toddlers & Tiaras, which ran from 2009 to 2013. The reality show featured families preparing their children to compete in beauty pageants.

Watch a clip from Kailia's appearance on the show, below:

Posey also captured the world's heart after she made her iconic grinning face on camera at age 5, spawning the notorious reaction meme.

Posey's mom did not disclose the cause of the teen's death, though TMZ reports she might have been involved in an incident in Las Vegas.

Kailia's last photo via Instagram was shared on April 23. Fans have peppered her comments section sharing their heartbreak and prayers.

"Can’t even believe this has happened. I’m praying for you guys to get through this. She always was so kind to all of us," former America’s Got Talent contestant Kadan Bart Rockett wrote.

"Rest In Peace," another person wrote, while a friend added: "Playing soccer with you is now a core memory. heaven gained an angel."