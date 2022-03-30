The Wanted Singer Tom Parker Dead at 33

The Wanted fans are mourning the loss of singer Tom Parker who has died at the age of 33. His passing comes following a diagnosis of terminal brain cancer.

On Wednesday (March 30), Parker's wife Kelsey Hardwick confirmed the news of the singer's death via a statement on Instagram.

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that we confirm Tom passed away peacefully earlier today with all of his family by his side," she wrote. "Our hearts are broken, Tom was the center of our world and we can’t imagine life without his infectious smile and energetic presence."

Hardwick noted he "fought until the very end" and is "forever proud of him." She also thanked fans for their love and support.

Parker was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor while his wife was pregnant with their second child. The singer announced his diagnosis publicly in October 2020.

When he was first diagnosed with stage 4 glioblastoma in the summer of 2020, he was given just 12 months to live.

Parker's bandmates were supportive of him throughout his health journey. When he used a wheelchair due to increased weakness, The Wanted member Max George was spotted pushing him around in it.

Parker missed a few of The Wanted's Most Wanted U.K. Tour dates in early March while receiving innovative cancer treatments in Spain.

For the band's final show, he returned to the stage to perform the band's No. 1 hit "Glad You Came" alongside his bandmates, while he sat on a throne.

Parker became an advocate for brain cancer research following his diagnosis. In October 2021, he released a documentary called Tom Parker: Inside My Head.

He recently announced a tell-all memoir titled Hope, which comes out this July.

Parker is survived by his wife and two children: Aurelia, 2, and Bodhi, 1.