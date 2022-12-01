It’s been four years since the last Transformers movie, the surprisingly enjoyable prequel/spinoff Bumblebee. The franchise’s latest effort is a more typical sequel, with the full cast of the franchise back — along with new characters inspired by the 1990s Beast Wars series of cartoons, games, comics, and toys.

Dubbed Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, it features mainstays like Optimus Prime (once again voiced by Peter Cullen) and Bumblebee, along with new characters like Optimus Primal (voiced by Ron Perlman), and a bunch of other “Maximals” and “Terrorcons.” The new human lead is Anthony Ramos, from Hamilton and In the Heights.

Instead of Michael Bay, Rise of the Beasts was directed by Steven Caple Jr., who previously made Creed II. And you’ll notice the designs of the main Autobots this time hew a lot closer to to their classic toy and animated looks rather than the extremely elaborate and “modern” style employed in Bay’s five (yes, five) Transformers films.

Take a look at the first trailer for the movie below:

There’s a new poster for the film as well:

Other voices in the film include Pete Davidson (as Mirage), Michelle Yeoh (as Airazor) and Sebastian Maniscalco (as Wheeljack). Here is Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ official synopsis:

Returning to the action and spectacle that have captured moviegoers around the world, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will take audiences on a ‘90s globetrotting adventure and introduce the Maximals, Predacons, and Terrorcons to the existing battle on earth between Autobots and Decepticons.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is scheduled to open in theaters on June 9, 2023.