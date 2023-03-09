Twitter Graphic Proves What We Already Know: Wyoming Would Rule ‘The Hunger Games’

Wyomingites are famously known to be outdoorsy. Maybe that's why Twitter seems to think the Cowboy State (and the rest of the side of the country), has a very real chance of winning if "The Hunger Games" were real.

In case you're not familiar with the franchise, "The Hunger Games" are a series of young adult dystopian novels written by Suzanne Collins. The films were adapted into a very successful film trilogy, which helped further launch the career of Jennifer Lawrence.

The books (and the films), tell the tale of a yearly televised death match, where children are chosen to participate via lottery by their location, which is post apocalyptic version of North America that has been broken down into thirteen districts.

Here's where it gets interesting:

A Twitter handle, Dave Migo, shared a map graphic of the United States broken up into four districts along with a caption that read:

If we was in the hunger games who winning?

By size alone, our district (District #1), would easily overpower the other three, probably combined, but several of the thousands of retweets and comments seem to think Wyoming and Colorado would win anyway, since living here is already basically like living inside the series.

Touché, Twitterverse... touché.

Do you think Wyoming would reign supreme?

The books are a really good read, for literally all ages, early teens to adult. Honestly, the movies are really good adaptions of the source material, too, which isn't always the case.

By now, most folks (at least that were interested), have seen the entire trilogy, but if you haven't and would like to, they are all currently streaming on Netflix.

