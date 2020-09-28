The Wyoming Game and Fish Department says there were two conflicts between grizzly bears and bow hunters last week in northwestern Wyoming, one of which led to a man being airlifted to a hospital.

According to a Monday news release, the first incident happened on Thursday when a man hunting in the Thorofare was attacked and injured by a grizzly bear. He was airlifted to a local hospital, where he received treatment.

The bear was killed in that incident.

Then, on Saturday, a grizzly bear charged a bow hunter on Rattlesnake Mountain west of Cody. The hunter was not hurt and the bear was killed.

Because the grizzly bear is currently listed as threatened under the U.S. Endangered Species Act, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is leading both investigations, which are ongoing.