Tyga and Avril Lavigne Dating?

Tyga and singer Avril Lavigne have sparked dating rumors after being spotted hugging outside a restaurant.

On Sunday (Feb. 19), TMZ spotted the two entertainers outside NOBU in Los Angeles. In pictures captured by the celebrity news site, Tyga and Avril can be seen showing PDA while waiting for their Maybach to be valeted. They hug and then get into the car and leave together. According to sources, Tyga and Avril have been hanging out often recently, though it is unclear if they've officially started a romantic relationship.

Avril got engaged to singer Mod Sun last spring in Paris. Earlier this month, they were pictured together at the the Pre-Grammy Gala. According to TMZ, Mod was not spotted at dinner on Sunday.

Tyga has been in multiple high-profile relationships over the years. He started dating Black Chyna in 2011. They welcomed a son the following year. They split in 2014. The same year, Tyga began dating Kylie Jenner. They broke up in 2017, after which she began dating Travis Scott. In 2018, Tyga sparked dating rumors with Iggy Azalea. His most recent public relationship was with Camaryn Swanson. In October of 2021, Tyga was arrested on domestic violence charges in connection to an alleged assault of Swanson. The charges were dropped last February.

In music-related news, Tyga hasn't put out a project in a minute, with 2020's Well Done Forever mixtape with DJ Drama and the 2019 album Legendary being his most recent full-length offerings. In December of 2022, he released his latest track "Nasty."