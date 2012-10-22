University of Wyoming Suspends and Fines Coach Dave Christensen

Wyoming head football coach Dave Christensen has been suspended by UW Athletic Director Tom Burman and fined $50,000 for his actions after the Air Force game on October 13th.

Burman says Assistant Head Coach Pete Kaligis will coach the team for this week's game against Boise State. Burman says Christensen will be reinstated on Sunday October 28th.

UW President Tom Buchanan says he "fully support's Athletics Director Tom Burman’s decision to suspend and fine our head football coach as a result of Christensen’s unacceptable and inappropriate behavior following our homecoming game against the Air Force Academy." Buchanan says such action does not reflect the values and the integrity of our athletics program or of the University of Wyoming.