A Fort Washakie man was sentenced to two years in federal for assault by strangulation, according to a news release from Acting Wyoming U.S. Attorney Nicholas Vassallo.

Besides the prison sentence, Reland Leonard Hiwalker, also known as Reland Ferris, will be on three years supervised probation after his release from prison and will pay a $100 special assessment, according to the sentence handed down by U.S. District Court Judge Alan Johnson.

On May 10, Ferris strangled the victim with his hands around their neck multiple times, leaving the victim unconscious on one occasion, according to the news release.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation with help from the Bureau of Indian Affairs investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kerry J. Jacobson prosecuted the case.

