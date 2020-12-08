VIDEO: Fire Destroys Popular Thermopolis Mexican Restaurant

A Thermopolis staple was destroyed in a fire Monday night.

Main Street Thermopolis announced Tuesday that Las Fuentes Mexican restaurant was totaled, but the rest of the businesses on the block in downtown Thermopolis appear to be OK.

A nearby business owner was one of the first witnesses on the scene. She said a staff member called her to say she thought Las Fuentes was on fire.

The business owner, who declined to be named, shared the below video with K2 Radio News:

And Youtube User Salty Xango shared this video: