Viet Nam Vet Welcome Continues

The Viet Nam veterans welcome home celebration continued Saturday. You’ve seen our coverage of the parade yesterday morning. And then, over at the Casper Events Center, the gathering continued.

The line was long at the table where journalist Joe Galloway held court. He was selling and signing copies of his best-selling 1992 book “We Were Soldiers Once…and Young.” The book recounts the battle of La Drang Valley in 1965. His experiences covering, and even participating in the battle were dramatized in the 2002 hit movie of the same name starring Mel Gibson as his co-author Col Hal Moore. Galloway was portrayed by actor Barry Pepper, who ironically, also played the platoon sniper in “Saving Private Ryan.”

Senator Mike Enzi made an appearance to welcome the Viet Nam vets home, albeit several years late.

Enzi told K2 Radio news that it was high time they got the same treatment that other troops from other conflicts received.

On the floor of the mezzanine level of the Center was a large map of Viet Nam and the vets signed it with marker pens to indicate where they were stationed during the war.

Outside, a Bell UH-1 Iroquois helicopter, better known as the ‘Huey,” was the object of both fascination for the young, and nostalgia for the vets.

Sunday, the weekend ends with a visit to the veteran’s cemetery.

