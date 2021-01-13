Vigilant Neighbors Prevent Casper Apartment Fire From Spreading

The Casper Fire-EMS Department says vigilant neighbors helped prevent an apartment fire from spreading through the building on Wednesday.

According to a news release, firefighters were called to the 2300 Block of East 8th Street at roughly 7:45 a.m. after neighbors saw smoke coming from the door of an adjacent apartment.

When they arrived, fire crews found a fire on the stove of the apartment. It was quickly extinguished.

The apartment's resident was not home at the time.

"Thanks to vigilant neighbors and swift actions of firefighters, the fire was prevented from spreading in the apartment and building," the release states. "Firefighters ventilated the remaining smoke, and the occupant was able to return to their home."

Casper Fire-EMS reminds the public that kitchens remain one of the leading areas where fires start in homes.

"Keep anything that can burn — such as towels, utensils, oven mitts, food containers and cutting boards — well aways from the stove," the department says. "Remain in the kitchen when using any high-heat cooking methods such as frying, boiling or sauteing."