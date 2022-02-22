Visit Casper Announces Approval of Over 1,000 Tourism Ambassadors

Visit Casper announced that the Casper Area Tourism Ambassador Program (CTA) has certified 1,006 CTAs throughout the length of the program.

The program, which started in 2016 in preparation for tourism from the solar eclipse in 2017, has participants learn about Casper and Natrona County to help them tell visitors about the area.

Since then, the program has had an average of 150 people sign up for the program each year, with nine classes held in 2021, and nine planned in 2022 after there were only two in 2020.

Amanda Sewell, the Destinations Experience Coordinator for Visit Casper, said:

"It’s important that visitors feel welcome in Casper," Sewell said. "We want them to leave experiencing our warm western hospitality...We really want the CTA program to touch every working person in Natrona County"

Sewell said the money raised from the program mostly goes to the international CTA program, with some of it given to Visit Casper for events hosted for the ambassadors who participate in the program.

Over the last several months, according to a press release by Visit Casper, there has been a resurgence in the CTA community, with more in-person gatherings, increased frequency of networking opportunities, giveaways, and free events.

Amanda Scherlin, Director of Marketing for Visit Casper, said:

"Tourism is all about creating experiences and introducing visitors to what makes our destination so special," Scherlin said. "As certified tourism ambassadors, our locals have endless opportunities to make a positive impact on a visitor’s trip to Casper."

The program has an application fee of $27 per person and an annual renewal fee of $15 per person.

Sewall said that about 70% of the businesses that have ambassadors, such as the Nicolaysen Art Museum, the Natrona County Public Library, and the Hat Six Travel Center, pay for their employees to participate in the program.