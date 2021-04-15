Watch: 2021 Wyoming Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition

The Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition is a yearly challenge that helps to showcase the best of the best of our Army National Guard.

All of the competitors participate in several events.

Land navigation

First aid

Six-mile road march carrying a heavy ruck

Paper board which tests Army knowledge

Physical fitness test.

Soldiers also assemble and disassemble the M2 .50-caliber machine gun; Mk 19 grenade launcher; M240B machine gun; and M249 Squad Automatic Weapon.

They also pulled the triggers on Army mainstays the M16 rifle and M9 pistol.

Winners of this year's competition will move forward to represent the state of Wyoming in a Western regional competition.

We can't wait to see what happens at the regional BWC, we have no doubt these men will represent Wyoming well!